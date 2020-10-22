International conference on the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland will be held on November 11-12 in Damascus, Russia is its co-organizer, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

"The Syrian authorities plan to conduct an international conference on assistance to the return of Syrian refugees and internally displaced persons on November 11-12 in Damascus. The Syrian side has also sent invitations to a wide range of countries and international organizations to take part in this event. Russia is the co-organizer of this forum, we see it as a platform for substantive discussions for a whole range of issues related to assistance to Syrians' return to their homes," Zakharova said at a briefing.