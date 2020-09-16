UrduPoint.com
Int'l Contact Group On Venezuela To Gather Thursday For 'Important Meeting' - Abrams

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 11:30 PM

Int'l Contact Group on Venezuela to Gather Thursday for 'Important Meeting' - Abrams

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The International Contact Group on Venezuela will convene on Thursday to hold an important meeting, United States Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela Elliott Abrams said during a phone briefing.

"[The International Contact Group] will obviously issue a statement, which they always do," Abrams told reporters.

The group features 12 nations, including the United Kingdom, Germany and several Latin American states, and supports Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido.

In early 2019, Guaido proclaimed himself to be interim president of Venezuela after challenging the rule of actual Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

