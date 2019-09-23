UrduPoint.com
Int'l. Contact Group To Hold Conference On Venezuela In Brussels October 28-29 - Official

Faizan Hashmi 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 11:26 PM

Int'l. Contact Group to Hold Conference on Venezuela in Brussels October 28-29 - Official

The International Contact Group will hold a conference on Venezuela in Brussels at the end of October, Managing Director for the Americas, European External Action Service Edita Hrda said at an event held on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly on Monday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) The International Contact Group will hold a conference on Venezuela in Brussels at the end of October, Managing Director for the Americas, European External Action Service Edita Hrda said at an event held on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly on Monday.

"At this moment, the International Contact Group is... planning what will be the response and they are planning a conference," Hrda said. "The conference will take place in Brussels the 28th and 29th of October."

Hrda noted that the conference will be conducted in two parts, the first focusing on assessment of needs and the second will be a pledging conference.

Venezuela has faced a political crisis that intensified in January when the US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido disputed actual President Nicolas Maduro's re-election and declared himself interim president.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup to force a change of government in Venezuela and claim the country's resources.

While the United States and its allies have recognized Guaido as president of Venezuela, Russia, china and numerous other countries have said they recognize Maduro as Venezuela's only legitimate president.

