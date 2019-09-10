MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The DanceInversion international festival of contemporary dance will open in Bolshoi Theater in Moscow on Tuesday.

The festival will start with the performance of one of the icons of Chinese dance art, choreographer Yang Liping, who will present her own interpretation of the famous ballet "The Rite of Spring" by Russian composer Igor Stravinsky.

This will be the 20th festival and will run through November 3.

Performances will be shown on the New Stage of Bolshoi Theater and several other theaters in Moscow.