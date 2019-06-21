UrduPoint.com
Int'l Counter Terrorism Forum Concludes In Beijing

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 07:43 PM

An international counter-terrorism forum hosted by China's armed police force concluded in Beijing Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :An international counter-terrorism forum hosted by China's armed police force concluded in Beijing Friday.

Themed "special force sniping," the four-day event, "Great Wall-2019 International Forum on Counter-terrorism," attracted more than 240 representatives from the military and police forces of 31 countries including China, France, Pakistan, Israel and Uzbekistan.

Wang Ning, commander of the Chinese People's Armed Police Force (PAP), addressed the closing ceremony.

The PAP is willing to work closely with other countries to pay close attention to international counter-terrorism efforts, continuously broaden the strategic vision, sustain the promotion of the ability to win the war on terrorism, effectively fulfill counter-terrorism missions and make greater contributions to safeguard national security, social stability, as well as world peace, Wang said.

In recent years, the PAP has hosted events including the Great Wall International Forum on Counter-terrorism and the Sharp Blade International Sniping Competition, aiming to inspire mutual learning and promote friendship, which have been well received internationally.

Initiated in November 2016, the forum is hosted at the People's Armed Police Force special police college.

