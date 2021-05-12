MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) International cooperation in the fight against terrorism did not weaken because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it moved to the online format, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Unfortunately, the coronavirus, which has affected almost all the countries, has limited our ability to hold in-person meetings with partners and discuss pressing issues on the international agenda. At the same time, I would not say that counterterrorism cooperation between countries has weakened. It has rather transformed, as we master the new virtual format," Syromolotov said.

Both bilateral and international counterterrorism cooperation has seen a significant progress in some areas, the diplomat noted.

"Suffice to mention the meeting of the BRICS counterterrorism working group, which was held in September 2020 under Russia's chairmanship, which culminated in the agreement on the 'Big Five' counterterrorism strategy," Syromolotov continued.

"At the same time, I must admit that in-person meetings provide much more opportunities for discussing different aspects of counterterrorism, and sometimes it is much easier to settle contradictions in the tete-a-tete format ... Nevertheless, the set pace and the wide range of counterterrorism issues that are being discussed require our closest consideration, especially given that Russia remains one of the global leaders in the fight against terrorism," Syromolotov added.