The Sudanese authorities should swiftly investigate the recent Military Transition Council's (TMC) deadly crackdown on civilian protesters in Khartoum, International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said during a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday

"It is imperative that allegations of violence against civilians, including sexual and gender-based violence, are promptly and effectively investigated by the Sudanese authorities, and that those responsible are brought to justice," Bensouda said.

On June 3, the Sudanese army opened fire at protesters staging a sit-in near the Defense Ministry building in Khartoum, killing at least 60 people and wounding hundreds. Protesters had been camped out near the Defense Ministry since April 6 demanding the Sudanese military hand power over to civilian rule.

The latest unrest comes after months of anti-government protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on April 11. The military overthrew and imprisoned then-President Omar Bashir, who had been in power for 30 years. The TMC came to power and pledged to hold a new election within two years.

Bensouda called on the TMC to ensure that the investigation is conducted by independent experts and includes all documented human rights violations against peaceful demonstrators throughout Sudan.

"On my part, within the scope of my mandate and jurisdiction under the Rome Statute, I am committed to continuing to do all that I can to secure accountability in Sudan," Bensouda said.

Civil society organizations in Sudan have estimated more than 100 people were killed in the June 3 crackdown on protesters, Bensouda added.