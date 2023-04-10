International arbitration courts are considering Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom's claims amounting to about 3 billion euros ($3.35 billion) due to Finland's termination of the contract for the construction of the Hanhikivi nuclear power plant (NPP), according to the 2022 report of Rosatom's subsidiary Atomenergoprom for the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) International arbitration courts are considering Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom's claims amounting to about 3 billion Euros ($3.35 billion) due to Finland's termination of the contract for the construction of the Hanhikivi nuclear power plant (NPP), according to the 2022 report of Rosatom's subsidiary Atomenergoprom for the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

In December, the Dispute Review board declared unlawful the decision of Finnish nuclear power company Fennovoima to unilaterally terminate the contract with Rosatom for the construction of the Hanhikivi NPP, which gives Rosatom the right to claim damages.

"As of the reporting date, the claims of the group's organizations totaling about 3 billion euros are under consideration by international arbitration courts," the report said.

Rosatom demands that the Finnish nuclear power company prematurely repays the loan worth 920.5 million euros, according to the report.