UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Criminal Court Opens Investigation Into Alleged War Crimes In Palestine ICC

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 12:05 AM

Int'l Criminal Court Opens Investigation Into Alleged War Crimes in Palestine ICC

The International Criminal Court announced on Wednesday that after nearly five years of preparations it has opened investigations into potential war crimes committed by the Israeli defense forces, Hamas and Palestinian armed groups in Palestine, including in Gaza and the West Bank territories

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The International Criminal Court announced on Wednesday that after nearly five years of preparations it has opened investigations into potential war crimes committed by the Israeli defense forces, Hamas and Palestinian armed groups in Palestine, including in Gaza and the West Bank territories.

"The investigation will cover crimes within the jurisdiction of the Court that are alleged to have been committed in the Situation since 13 June 2014," Fatou Bensouda, ICC prosecutor, stated.

The prosecutor added that the decision to open an investigation followed a "painstaking preliminary examination undertaken by my Office that lasted close to five years." During that period, according to the official statement, the ICC had conducted regular meetings with representatives from Palestinian and Israeli governments.

The exact priorities of the ICC's investigations will be identified at a later date and taking into consideration the COVID-19 restrictions, the statement said.

"In the end, our central concern must be for the victims of crimes, both Palestinian and Israeli, arising from the long cycle of violence and insecurity that has caused deep suffering and despair on all sides", the prosecutor noted.

In May 2018, Palestine requested the ICC to investigate crimes allegedly committed on its territory since June 13, 2014. In December 2019, the prosecutor's office established that there was a reasonable basis to proceed with investigations into certain cases under the Rome Statute criteria.

In February 2021, the judges of the pretrial chamber made a majority decision to extend the court's criminal jurisdiction to Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. However, the ICC stressed that this decision pertains only to the territorial scope of the current investigations and has no bearing on the border disputes between Israel and Palestine.

Related Topics

ICC Israel Palestine Gaza Bank Jerusalem Rome Chamber February May June December Border Criminals 2018 2019 All From Court

Recent Stories

Bullet casings sent to former Italian PM Matteo Re ..

3 minutes ago

CEJ- IBA, RINSTRA sign MoU to build capacity for d ..

3 minutes ago

Ten dead in militia attack in eastern DR Congo

1 hour ago

Stocks gain in Europe, mixed in US

1 hour ago

Vettel targets another F1 world title as Aston Mar ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan's PPP Candidate Wins Islamabad's Senate S ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.