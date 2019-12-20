The International Criminal Court Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said Friday she would open a full investigation into the situation in Palestine as it had been determined that war crimes had been committed there

"Today, I announce that following a thorough, independent and objective assessment of all reliable information available to my Office, the preliminary examination into the Situation in Palestine has concluded with the determination that all the statutory criteria under the Rome Statute for the opening of an investigation have been met," Bensouda said in a statement.

"In brief, I am satisfied that (i) war crimes have been or are being committed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip ("Gaza") (for specifics, see paras. 94-96); (ii) potential cases arising from the situation would be admissible; and (iii) there are no substantial reasons to believe that an investigation would not serve the interests of justice," she added.

The prosecutor said she would not need authorization of Pre-Trial Chamber to open the investigation as Palestine had asked for a probe.