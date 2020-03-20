UrduPoint.com
Int'l Experts Can Attend Russia's Vote On Constitution Amendments - Election Commission

Int'l Experts Can Attend Russia's Vote on Constitution Amendments - Election Commission

There are no restrictions on attendance of foreign experts at the vote on amendments to the Russian constitution, but not observers, Ella Pamfilova, the chairwoman of the Central Election Commission, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) There are no restrictions on attendance of foreign experts at the vote on amendments to the Russian constitution, but not observers, Ella Pamfilova, the chairwoman of the Central Election Commission, said Friday.

"There are no limitations on inviting international experts, I have already stressed that it concerns experts, not international observers," Pamfilova said.

Foreign experts can come and see for themselves how the vote will proceed, the chairwoman said.

"But the authority the observers have ... this is still very different from our colleagues, experts," she added.

