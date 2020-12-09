(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The seventh international export forum Made in Russia will be held in Moscow on Wednesday, with key speakers for the first time addressing participants in the format of a video conference amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, organized by the Russian Export Center, will bring together heads of Russian and foreign companies, as well as representatives of Federal and regional authorities, regional export support centers, specialized associations and unions.

This year the forum is set to focus on the challenges of the new decade. The agenda includes six round tables, a plenary session and an award ceremony for the best exporters of the country, as well as workshop sessions.

The forum has been held since 2012 and is considered to be a key platform for discussing export issues in the framework of international cooperation.