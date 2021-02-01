UrduPoint.com
Int'l Federation Of Journalists Condemns Press Freedom Violations Amid Coup In Myanmar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Int'l Federation of Journalists Condemns Press Freedom Violations Amid Coup in Myanmar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has condemned the actions of Myanmar's military to seize power and declare a state of emergency that resulted in major disruptions of internet services and violated the freedom of the press.

Myanmar's State Counselor, Aung San Suu Kyi, and President Win Myint were detained in an early morning military raid just mere hours before the first session of the new parliament was scheduled to be held. Some other members of the country's ruling party were also detained. Myanmar's military earlier vowed to "take action" against what they say was voter fraud in the November 8 general election, which was won by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy.

"The reports of military imposition of power in Myanmar, with dramatic cuts to phone and internet access, gravely undermine press freedom in the nation.

The IFJ opposes any alteration to the democratic process and condemns this attempt to impede the normal and free functioning of the media," the IFJ said.

According to the statement, as a result of the state of emergency, internet connectivity in Myanmar fell to 50 percent of normal levels, "indicating a centrally issued telecoms blackout order." In addition, after the detention of top government figures, Myanmar's state-run MRTV broadcaster has been unable to broadcast. The disruptions of internet services also forced Myanmar's banks to temporarily close.

Many Western leaders reacted in condemnation of the events unfolding in Myanmar, urging for the release of those detained and compliance with the disputed election results.

