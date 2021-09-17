The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Friday criticized the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) for increasing attacks on freedom of media and expressed its concerns about the safety of journalists in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Friday criticized the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) for increasing attacks on freedom of media and expressed its concerns about the safety of journalists in Afghanistan.

Since Taliban rule solidified in the country, at least 153 media have had to shut down over increasing threats towards the journalists, and female media employees have been barred from work entirely, according to the federation.

"The situation in Afghanistan is growing increasingly dire for all media workers, with many journalists displaced due to the Taliban offensive, in hiding and without work.

The IFJ stands in solidarity with its Afghan colleagues and calls on the Taliban to respect media freedom and the rights of journalists," the IFJ said in a statement.

Additionally, over 7,000 journalists have been detained by Taliban militants, who seized equipment and used violence.

In late August, the IFJ urged the Taliban to ensure that media may operate "without fear of retribution or persecution," after a Pakistani reporter went missing while reporting live from Kabul.

After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, various attacks against journalists have been reported, which have raised concerns from the global community.