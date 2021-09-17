UrduPoint.com

Int'l Federation Of Journalists Slams Taliban Suppression Of Media Freedom In Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 10:20 PM

Int'l Federation of Journalists Slams Taliban Suppression of Media Freedom in Afghanistan

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Friday criticized the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) for increasing attacks on freedom of media and expressed its concerns about the safety of journalists in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Friday criticized the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) for increasing attacks on freedom of media and expressed its concerns about the safety of journalists in Afghanistan.

Since Taliban rule solidified in the country, at least 153 media have had to shut down over increasing threats towards the journalists, and female media employees have been barred from work entirely, according to the federation.

"The situation in Afghanistan is growing increasingly dire for all media workers, with many journalists displaced due to the Taliban offensive, in hiding and without work.

The IFJ stands in solidarity with its Afghan colleagues and calls on the Taliban to respect media freedom and the rights of journalists," the IFJ said in a statement.

Additionally, over 7,000 journalists have been detained by Taliban militants, who seized equipment and used violence.

In late August, the IFJ urged the Taliban to ensure that media may operate "without fear of retribution or persecution," after a Pakistani reporter went missing while reporting live from Kabul.

After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, various attacks against journalists have been reported, which have raised concerns from the global community.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Russia May August Media All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan will be removed from UK’s red-list on S ..

Pakistan will be removed from UK’s red-list on Sept 22

27 minutes ago
 Tawazun and UK’s Defence and Security Exports De ..

Tawazun and UK’s Defence and Security Exports Department for International Tra ..

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Zayed Centre for Research ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children ..

2 hours ago
 Austria hears first lawsuit over ski resort Covid ..

Austria hears first lawsuit over ski resort Covid outbreak

2 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says He Cannot Deny Unvaccinated World Le ..

UN Chief Says He Cannot Deny Unvaccinated World Leaders From Entering General As ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan to approach ICC after canceling cricket s ..

Pakistan to approach ICC after canceling cricket series of NZ with Pakistan: Sen ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.