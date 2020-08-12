UrduPoint.com
Int'l Federation Of Journalists Urges Philippines To Put Leading Broadcaster Back To Air

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 10:52 PM

Int'l Federation of Journalists Urges Philippines to Put Leading Broadcaster Back to Air

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) called on Philippine authorities to grant a new license to the country's leading broadcaster that had been forced off air following a long feud with President Rodrigo Duterte

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) called on Philippine authorities to grant a new license to the country's leading broadcaster that had been forced off air following a long feud with President Rodrigo Duterte.

The IFJ noted that after Philippine lawmakers voted in July against renewing the franchise of ABS-CBN, a public campaign emerged to reinstate its license. The initiative now "needs to gather an estimated 7 million signatures ... and no less than 3 per cent of voters in each congressional district to be able to pass the law of allowing for a new franchise for ABS-CBN," according to the journalistic union.

"IFJ stands with NUJP [National Union of Journalists of the Philippines] to support the initiative to bring back the ABS-CBN. The shutdown of the largest broadcasters amid the global pandemic has blocked access to information for Filipino people. IFJ calls on Filipinos to sign onto this ground-breaking public campaign to put the ABS-CBN back on air," the press release added.

ABS-CBN has long been critical of Duterte. In 2016, it refused to broadcast his campaign advertisements.

More Stories From World

