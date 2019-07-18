(@FahadShabbir)

Early season droughts in North Korea have slashed the harvest that was to be collected by fall by half, causing a rise in disease and malnutrition, the International Federation of Red Cross said Thursday

"The drought, which started early this spring after months of unusually erratic weather, has destroyed crops that would have been harvested between June and September," it said in a statement.

The health organization said it had spent nearly 250,000 Swiss francs ($254,000) on mobile water pumps in an effort to mitigate the effects of the drought after an assessment in May predicted a food crisis. It added that an extra 472,000 Swiss francs was still needed to buy fertilizers and irrigation supplies to improve crop yields.

Mohamed Babiker, the head of the charity's North Korea office, warned that the effect of the drought was already seen in vulnerable people, with rates of malnutrition and water borne diseases like diarrhea and colitis on the rise.

"We need to act quickly to ensure that what can be saved from this harvest is saved, and to safeguard the food security of people who don't have the resources to cope with even a small food shortfall," Babiker said.

The drought follows a lean year in the country, which on top of everything has been affected by crippling international sanctions. Food production in 2018 was 12 percent below the previous year and the lowest in a decade.