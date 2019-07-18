UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Federation Of Red Cross Says Drought Devastated Critical North Korean Early Harvest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 08:41 PM

Int'l Federation of Red Cross Says Drought Devastated Critical North Korean Early Harvest

Early season droughts in North Korea have slashed the harvest that was to be collected by fall by half, causing a rise in disease and malnutrition, the International Federation of Red Cross said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Early season droughts in North Korea have slashed the harvest that was to be collected by fall by half, causing a rise in disease and malnutrition, the International Federation of Red Cross said Thursday.

"The drought, which started early this spring after months of unusually erratic weather, has destroyed crops that would have been harvested between June and September," it said in a statement.

The health organization said it had spent nearly 250,000 Swiss francs ($254,000) on mobile water pumps in an effort to mitigate the effects of the drought after an assessment in May predicted a food crisis. It added that an extra 472,000 Swiss francs was still needed to buy fertilizers and irrigation supplies to improve crop yields.

Mohamed Babiker, the head of the charity's North Korea office, warned that the effect of the drought was already seen in vulnerable people, with rates of malnutrition and water borne diseases like diarrhea and colitis on the rise.

"We need to act quickly to ensure that what can be saved from this harvest is saved, and to safeguard the food security of people who don't have the resources to cope with even a small food shortfall," Babiker said.

The drought follows a lean year in the country, which on top of everything has been affected by crippling international sanctions. Food production in 2018 was 12 percent below the previous year and the lowest in a decade.

Related Topics

Weather Water Mobile Drought Buy North Korea May June September 2018 From Top

Recent Stories

INFINIX S4 - THE GAME CHANGING 32MP SELFIE PHONE

51 minutes ago

Dubai qualified to be Capital of the Arab Media: A ..

59 minutes ago

Russia Welcomes Involving European Partners in Don ..

3 minutes ago

US Regrets Spain's Decision to Permanently Withdra ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistani diaspora in UK, EU keen for investing in ..

3 minutes ago

Greece Appoints EU Commission's Chief Spokesman as ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.