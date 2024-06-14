Int'l Film Festival Commences In Shanghai
Published June 14, 2024
SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The 26th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) commenced on Friday in Shanghai, with 14 domestic and international films vying for this year's Golden Goblet Awards.
The festival, featuring 461 films from around the world in over 1,600 showings across Shanghai, will run until June 23. Around 450,000 moviegoers are expected to attend, according to the organizer.
The 26th SIFF's Golden Goblet Awards feature five competition categories: feature-length films, Asian new talent, documentaries, animated films, and short films.
A series of events, including Belt and Road film week and sci-fi movie week, will take place during the festival.
Founded in 1993, SIFF is a prestigious global event, driven by Shanghai's ambition to become an international cultural hub. It has been attracting increasing international attention thanks to China's booming film market.
