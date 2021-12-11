UrduPoint.com

Int'l Flights To Remain Suspected In India Until Jan, 31 Due To COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 03:05 PM

Int'l flights to remain suspected in India until Jan, 31 due to COVID-19

Commercial international flights to and from India shall remain suspended until Jan. 31 next year, officials said Friday

NEW DEHLI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Commercial international flights to and from India shall remain suspended until Jan. 31 next year, officials said Friday.

According to a circular issued by the country's civil aviation watchdog - Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday evening, the restriction shall not be applicable for international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

Commercial flights were suspended when the country imposed a complete nationwide lock-down late in March last year to contain the spread of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Domestic flights resumed operations in India on May 25 last year after nearly two months of suspension. International flights continue to remain suspended.

However, Indian authorities have been operating special international flights since May last year and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with select countries and regions since July last year.

All international flights under existing bubble agreements shall continue to operate till Jan. 31, 2022, DGCA further said.

Related Topics

India March May July From

Recent Stories

Greek Deputy Foreign, Development Ministers to Vis ..

Greek Deputy Foreign, Development Ministers to Visit US on December 11-19 - Mini ..

23 seconds ago
 UEFA cancels Covid-postponed Tottenham v Rennes ti ..

UEFA cancels Covid-postponed Tottenham v Rennes tie

27 seconds ago
 China to promote solid implementation of sci-tech ..

China to promote solid implementation of sci-tech policies in 2022

23 minutes ago
 UAE, Belgium sign two agreements for extradition, ..

UAE, Belgium sign two agreements for extradition, mutual assistance in criminal ..

36 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

23 minutes ago
 One cop martyr other injured in Tank polio attack

One cop martyr other injured in Tank polio attack

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.