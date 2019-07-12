An international flower expo to boost industry exchange opened Friday in China's prominent flower export base of Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province

KUNMING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :An international flower expo to boost industry exchange opened Friday in China's prominent flower export base of Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The 20th Kunming International Flower Expo of China received more than 400 companies from 19 countries including the Netherlands, Israel, and Britain.

Koen Sizoo, the Dutch consul general in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, said he hoped that during the three-day event, exhibitors and experts from around the world could exchange experience and explore more opportunities for cooperation.

As this year's guest country, Israel will hold a series of exchange activities, focusing on new technologies for green and efficient agriculture and new trends in the industry.

"Fresh air, clean water, fertile land and sufficient sunlight provide advantageous natural conditions for Yunnan to become an important global producer of high-quality flowers," said Xie Hui, head of the provincial department of agriculture and rural affairs, at the opening ceremony.

The province produced 11.2 billion fresh cut flowers last year, with its carnation production accounting for more than 85 percent of China's total, according to Xie.

"The output value of Yunnan's flower industry is expected to exceed 100 billion Yuan (14.55 billion U.S. Dollars) by 2020," he said.