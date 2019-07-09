UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Forum On China-U.S. Economic Relations Calls For Continued Dialogue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 05:05 PM

Int'l forum on China-U.S. economic relations calls for continued dialogue

At a forum opened here Tuesday, many prominent politicians, scholars and business leaders said China and the United States should enhance communication and dialogue so as to push forward their trade negotiations and cooperation

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :At a forum opened here Tuesday, many prominent politicians, scholars and business leaders said China and the United States should enhance communication and dialogue so as to push forward their trade negotiations and cooperation.

The two-day forum, co-hosted by the China Center for International Economic Exchanges (CCIEE) and the China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF), two think tanks, is to review the status quo and explore prospects of China-U.S. trade and economic relations.

"I hope that at the end of this gathering we can come away more positive and more confident about the future," Tung Chee-hwa, founder of the CUSEF, said in his opening remarks.

The forum coincides with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of U.S.-China diplomatic relations and follows the Group of 20 summit, during which leaders of China and the United States agreed to restart economic and trade consultations between their countries on the basis of equality and mutual respect, the organizer said.

The forum, attended by hundreds from across the world, strives to promote U.S.-China relations by looking for ways to meet the current challenges and be a driving force for future cooperation and stability.

Zeng Peiyan, chairman of the CCIEE, said in his keynote speech that China's economy is deeply globalized and has facilitated the development of Asia and the world. He said China-U.S. economic cooperation and trade are mutually beneficial.

"China and the United States enjoy massive convergence of interests. Therefore, the two countries should become good partners," he said.

Yasuo Fukuda, former prime minister of Japan, said that in today's dramatically changing world, "all of us should stand up positively to this new historical phase" of China's growth.

Ed Feulner, chairman of Asian Studies Center at the Heritage Foundation, said China and the United States should regard the negotiations as an opportunity to reach the "shared goal" of remodeling and upgrading the economic relationship between the two sides.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Exchange Business China Japan United States All From Asia

Recent Stories

Maryam summoned in fake trust deed case on July 19 ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Calls Reports About Prime Minister's Part ..

2 minutes ago

FPCCI hails the upcoming visit of Prime Minister t ..

2 minutes ago

President Alvi’s visit to Gilgit Baltistan cost ..

10 minutes ago

UNHCR urges South Sudan to up efforts to end displ ..

2 minutes ago

Tributes paid to Fatima Jinnah on eve of her 52nd ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.