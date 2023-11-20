Open Menu

Int'l Forum On Propaganda Of Hatred, Violence In Media To Be Held In Jeddah On Nov 26

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2023 | 08:06 PM

International forum on the "propaganda of hatred and violence in media" organized by the Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA) and the Assistant Secretariat for Corporate Communication in the Muslim World League (MWL) will be held here on November 26 (Sunday)

The forum will be attended by the directors of news agencies in UNA member states, heads of international unions of news agencies, representatives of international media institutions, and media organs affiliated with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, in addition to a large number of diplomats and journalists.

The forum aims to provide an international platform for discussing ways to reduce the fanning of hatred and violence in the media and to work on enhancing the role of responsible and balanced media.

This is especially relevant to media coverage of sensitive cultural and religious issues, according to a press release issued by UNA.

Additionally, the forum seeks to explore ways in which media can invest in promoting communication between religions and cultures.

Furthermore, the forum aims to provide general guidelines and principles for media dealing with complex and sensitive issues that often serve as a cause for disputes and conflicts.

This will be achieved through sessions and panel discussions involving officials, media experts, intellectuals, and religious leaders.

