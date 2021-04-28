UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Garden Festival Kicks Off In Beijing

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:03 PM

Int'l garden festival kicks off in Beijing

The second Beijing International Garden Festival opened Wednesday at the Beijing Expo Park, the site where the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition was held in 2019

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The second Beijing International Garden Festival opened Wednesday at the Beijing Expo Park, the site where the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition was held in 2019.

This year's festival spanning a total area of approximately 60,000 square meters features exhibitions of floral arts and potted plants as well as garden design contests.

A total of 30 gardens created by domestic and overseas designers is on display at the event, which will run through Oct. 15"We hope to offer immersive experiences for visitors to this year's festival so that they can enjoy the beauty of nature and horticulture here," said Yang Yongjie, director of Beijing Shiyuan Investment Development Co., Ltd., the operator of the expo park.

The Beijing Expo Park, located in the city's northern suburbs, hosted over 170 cultural events and received roughly 400,000 visitors last year.

Related Topics

Beijing SITE 2019 Event

Recent Stories

President Arif Alvi stresses modern beekeeping tec ..

30 seconds ago

People get free masks, sanitizers with warning to ..

32 seconds ago

COVID-19 Certificates Will Not Help EU Fully Retur ..

36 seconds ago

GLOF-II Agreement sign between GB Planning and Dev ..

8 minutes ago

FESCO issues shutdown schedule

8 minutes ago

FMs of 6 nations urge 'equity' in COVID-19 vaccine ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.