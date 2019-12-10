UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Group On Lebanon To Encourage Gov't To Embark On Reform Path At Wed Meeting - Paris

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:34 PM

Int'l Group on Lebanon to Encourage Gov't to Embark on Reform Path at Wed Meeting - Paris

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday that the upcoming working meeting of the International Support Group for Lebanon was seeking to help the government of the protest-gripped Middle East country understand the gravity of the situation and find a way to overcome the crisis

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday that the upcoming working meeting of the International Support Group for Lebanon was seeking to help the government of the protest-gripped middle East country understand the gravity of the situation and find a way to overcome the crisis.

The French foreign minister will receive the working meeting, co-chaired by France and the United Nations, on Wednesday.

"The goal is to encourage the Lebanese authorities, on the one hand, to realize the seriousness of the situation, to offer them to move along the path of reform ... and also to encourage them to recognize the call of the streets and protesters, who gather regularly since October 17 ... and try to ensure the rapid formation of the government, since any delay will lead to a worsening of the situation," Le Drian said at a press conference following the meeting with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borell.

What started as calm demonstrations over the Lebanese government's decision to introduce a tax on internet calls on October 17 took a violent turn in the weeks that followed, resulting in non-stop protests coupled with clashes between the protesters and police. Despite the measure being scrapped, and Prime Minister Saad Hariri and his cabinet being dismissed, people have remained in the streets to demand economic reforms, specifically in the banking sector.

The situation has escalated to the point at which the government had to order the military to refrain from using excessive force against protesters.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Internet Police United Nations France Lead Lebanon Middle East Turkish Lira October From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

ADNOC and Reliance sign agreement to explore devel ..

36 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Singapore

51 minutes ago

Team Abu Dhabi looks to retain UIM XCAT World Cham ..

1 hour ago

Doing Business Technical Deep Dive begins in Dubai

1 hour ago

UAE Council for the Fourth Industrial Revolution a ..

1 hour ago

Russian Environment Ministry Discusses Projects in ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.