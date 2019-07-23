An international expo to boost exchanges and cooperation in health-related industries will be held from Aug. 2 to 4 in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province

Kunming (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :An international expo to boost exchanges and cooperation in health-related industries will be held from Aug. 2 to 4 in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The 2019 China (Kunming) International Health & Medical Expo will be attended by more than 800 companies and research institutes from China and seven other countries, including Thailand, Malaysia and Myanmar.

Three exhibition halls have been set up, covering an area of 15,000 square meters.

Forums, summits and conferences on topics including health management, stem cells and assisted reproduction will be held during the three-day event. With abundant biological resources, Yunnan's health industry has developed rapidly in recent years.

In 2018, the biomedicine and health-related industries in the province achieved main business revenue of 295.59 billion Yuan (about 43 billion U.S. Dollars), up more than 15 percent year on year.