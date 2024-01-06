Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) The International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha Qatar has celebrated the “Saudi Day” at the Expo House zone in the presence of the Saudi ambassador to Doha Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan, and the Qatari Minister of Municipality Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Subaie and several ambassadors and representatives of participating countries in the Expo.

Folkloric shows have been performed during the Saudi Day showcasing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s history, traditions and cultural heritage.

During the celebration of the Saudi Day, Eng.

Mansour Al-Mushaiti, deputy minister of environment, water and agriculture, said that the Kingdom’s participation at the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha Qatar affirms the excellence the Kingdom has achieved in all fields in its quest towards achieving sustainable development and protecting natural resources, also highlighting the achievements of the Saudi Vision 2030.

General supervisor of the Kingdom’s participation at the exhibition, Saleh bin Dakheel, said that more than 400,000 people have visited the Saudi pavilion since the launch of the exhibition until today.