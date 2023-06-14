UrduPoint.com

Int'l Human Rights Structures Cynical On Ukrainian Orthodox Church Prohibition - Nebenzia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 11:31 PM

Int'l Human Rights Structures Cynical on Ukrainian Orthodox Church Prohibition - Nebenzia

The Kiev regime has undertaken a campaign against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and yet, international human rights organizations cynically do not pay attention to this development, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The Kiev regime has undertaken a campaign against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and yet, international human rights organizations cynically do not pay attention to this development, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

"There's an unbridled smear campaign against the Ukrainian Orthodox church with a call for full prohibition on its activity. Against this backdrop what is cynical is the absence of any appropriate reaction from international human rights structures to violence and persecution of followers," Nebenzia said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

The ambassador noted that Russia organized a meeting on January 17 to draw the UN Security Council's attention to this issue.

The Kiev regime's actions fall into an overall pattern of persecution that the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church is being subjected to, Nebenzia said.

The local authorities in different regions of Ukraine, under the guidance of the Kiev regime, have decided to crack down on the church under the guise that it maintains close ties to Russia and a bill on banning the church has been submitted to the country's parliament, Nebenzia added.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Parliament Kiev January Church From

Recent Stories

Fed Skips Rate Hike in June After 10 Previous Incr ..

Fed Skips Rate Hike in June After 10 Previous Increases, Says Could Hike Again

4 minutes ago
 Poland Very Likely to Become Maintenance Hub for U ..

Poland Very Likely to Become Maintenance Hub for US, Allied Tanks in Europe - En ..

5 minutes ago
 Turkey, Sweden, Finland, NATO Agree to Continue Co ..

Turkey, Sweden, Finland, NATO Agree to Continue Cooperation on Sweden's Alliance ..

14 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Baku on two-day official visit ..

15 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan visions to provide amenities to peo ..

CM Balochistan visions to provide amenities to people of province

14 minutes ago
 US Weekly Crude Stocks Up Nearly 8Mln Barrels Whil ..

US Weekly Crude Stocks Up Nearly 8Mln Barrels While Gasoline, Diesel Surge Too

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.