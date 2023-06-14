(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The Kiev regime has undertaken a campaign against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and yet, international human rights organizations cynically do not pay attention to this development, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

"There's an unbridled smear campaign against the Ukrainian Orthodox church with a call for full prohibition on its activity. Against this backdrop what is cynical is the absence of any appropriate reaction from international human rights structures to violence and persecution of followers," Nebenzia said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

The ambassador noted that Russia organized a meeting on January 17 to draw the UN Security Council's attention to this issue.

The Kiev regime's actions fall into an overall pattern of persecution that the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church is being subjected to, Nebenzia said.

The local authorities in different regions of Ukraine, under the guidance of the Kiev regime, have decided to crack down on the church under the guise that it maintains close ties to Russia and a bill on banning the church has been submitted to the country's parliament, Nebenzia added.