Int'l Humanitarian Law, Human Rights Working Group Holds 1st Meeting On Libya - UNSMIL

Wed 24th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights Working Group held on Tuesday its first meeting on Libya, the UN Support Mission in that country (UNSMIL) said in a statement.

"As per the Berlin Conference Conclusions and under the International Follow-Up Committee on Libya (IFCL), the International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and Human Rights Working Group convened its first meeting today virtually," the statement said. "The meeting brought together representatives of countries that participated in the Berlin Conference, the United Nations, the African Union, the European Union and the League of Arab States."

At the meeting, which brought together representatives of countries and entities that participated in the Berlin Conference, participants shared their views on how to promote the IHL and human rights in Libya through the Working Group, the release said.

The Working Group will hold regular meetings co-hosted by the Netherlands, Switzerland and the UNSMIL Human Rights, Transitional Justice and Rule of Law Office to promote the implementation of the Berlin Conference conclusions.

On January 19, Berlin hosted an international conference on Libyan reconciliation attended by 16 states and entities, including Turkey, Russia and the United States. The participants adopted a joint communique pledging to refrain from assisting the warring parties and observing the arms embargo on Libya.

