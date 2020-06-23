The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), comprising over 600,000 journalists across the world, on Tuesday joined a global call by workers' representatives for action to protect the environment and jobs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), comprising over 600,000 journalists across the world, on Tuesday joined a global call by workers' representatives for action to protect the environment and jobs.

The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) will organize on Wednesday the so-called Global Day of Action to Climate and Employment Proof our Work. According to ITUC, workers around the world will invite their employers to discuss the plans for resilience and sustainable business.

"We wholeheartedly support the ITUC in calling on employers and world leaders to adopt urgent measures to address climate change and will make our contribution by pushing for action in the media sector.

Collectively, we can and must do more because the world needs climate justice now," IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said as quoted in a press release.

According to the IFJ, decades of inaction on climate change are the result of governments' weak political will, disinformation and biased media coverage.

The IFJ also called on journalists across the world to avoid spreading fake news and tell the truth to the audience.

The IFJ added, citing the the International Labour Organization, that 72 million jobs are expected to be lost by 2030 due to heat stress.