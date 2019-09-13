The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) welcomed on Friday the commitment of the Palestinian leadership to implement the long-awaited reform of media with an aim of ensuring press freedom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) welcomed on Friday the commitment of the Palestinian leadership to implement the long-awaited reform of media with an aim of ensuring press freedom.

On September 7, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh met with the leadership of the Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate (PJS). During the meeting, the prime minister said that the government would take immediate steps to implement media sector reform by adopting the Right to Information law, which will guarantee legal protection for the right of citizens to access public information.

"The time for the Palestinian government to deliver on all its commitments on the freedom of press and independent journalism has come.

We urge the PM Shtayyed to make media sector reform a priority for his government and to lay the foundations for what the Palestinian journalists have been fighting for over two decades-free and independent journalism," IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger was quoted as saying in the statement.

The organization, however, noted that it had already been three years since Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas signed the Declaration on Media Freedom in the Arab World in August 2016, and no results had been achieved so far.

The reforms demanded by the PJS include laws to free the media sector, new press and publication laws, a public service broadcast law, and the establishment of an independent watchdog.