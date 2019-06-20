UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Lawyer Questions Riyadh's UN Rights Council Membership After Khashoggi Report

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 10:26 PM

Int'l Lawyer Questions Riyadh's UN Rights Council Membership After Khashoggi Report

Toby Cadman, the co-founder of the international Guernica Group, told Sputnik that the membership of Saudi Arabia in the UN Human Rights Council should be questioned after the release of a UN report on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Toby Cadman, the co-founder of the international Guernica Group, told Sputnik that the membership of Saudi Arabia in the UN Human Rights Council should be questioned after the release of a UN report on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Cadman's remarks come after a report, summarizing the results of a six-month investigation by UN Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard into Khashoggi's murder, was released on Wednesday. It concluded the journalist was the victim of an "extrajudicial killing, for which the State of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is responsible." Callamard is expected to report her findings to the 41st session of the UN Human Rights Council, which will start next week.

"The question will have to be raised as to whether Kingdom of Saudi Arabia should be suspended from the UN Human Rights Council, at the very least its chairmanship on a number of human rights committees must be immediately suspended," Cadman, who is also the co-head of Guernica 37 International Justice Chambers in London, said.

The lawyer said he also envisaged the United Nations taking steps to condemn Khashoggi's murder and requesting further investigation into the individuals named in Callamard's report, which said there was "credible evidence" that the crown prince of Saudi Arabia and other senior officials were liable for Khashoggi's killing.

Saudi Arabia dismissed the report, with the Saudi foreign minister tweeting that it contained "clear contradictions and baseless allegations."

Khashoggi, who was a well-known critic of Saudi policies, went missing last October after he entered the Saudi consulate in Turkey's Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts but eventually admitted that Khashoggi had been killed inside the embassy and alleged that his body had been dismembered.

Saudi authorities have charged 11 people with Khashoggi's murder. Ankara has, meanwhile, demanded that the accused be extradited to Turkey and that Riyadh reveal the whereabouts of the journalist's remains.

Related Topics

Murder United Nations Turkey Riyadh Saudi London Ankara Istanbul Saudi Arabia October From Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

Large Oil Spill Found Near Finnish Shore in Baltic ..

1 minute ago

Govt to initiate NAP in health sector to improve h ..

2 minutes ago

Discussion underway for developing consensus on ch ..

2 minutes ago

US Considers Full Depth of Sanctions on Turkey Ove ..

2 minutes ago

Khashoggi Case Requires Int'l Investigative Body L ..

3 minutes ago

Malawi protests spread after disputed election

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.