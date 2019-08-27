MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2019 is due to start on August 27 in Moscow Region's Zhukovsky.

The air show will continue through September 1 and will welcome Russian and foreign aviation experts, manufacturers and businessmen to the 25th installment of the expo.

According to Russia's Rosoboronexport state arms exporter, the show will feature several newly developed and highly-anticipated aircraft, such as the Su-57E fifth-generation multipurpose fighter and Il-112VE light military transport aircraft.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will visit the show on Tuesday and while there, are set to discuss bilateral defense cooperation.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.