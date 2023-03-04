UrduPoint.com

Int'l Media Briefed On Destruction During Nagorno-Karabakh War; De-mining Operation

Published March 04, 2023

Int'l media briefed on destruction during Nagorno-Karabakh war; de-mining operation

Having reclaimed a huge area of Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia during 2020 war, Azerbaijan is still faced with the major challenges of reconstruction and de-mining the whole area

BAKU (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) Having reclaimed a huge area of Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia during 2020 war, Azerbaijan is still faced with the major challenges of reconstruction and de-mining the whole area.

During a visit of international media men to the war-ravaged city of Aghdam, the Azeri authorities informed that with the help of de-mining experts and drone technology, the area was being cleared of mines, though it could take years more to accomplish the task.

The newsmen, who were in Baku to attend the summit level meeting of the Contact Group of Non-Aligned Movement in response to COVID-19, were briefed on the massive destruction of properties during the war which also claimed hundreds of lives.

During a tour to the site, it was told that foreign forces also hit the residential area of Ganja, the cultural capita of Azerbaijan, which killed 26 people and injured many others. A monument would be built there in the memory of the victims.

It was told that the foreign forces, not only hit the residential areas but also destroyed municipal buildings, desecrated religious places and also hit the sports and entertainment facilities.

However, the Azeri government was making dedicated efforts to reconstruct the area to ensure that the relocated population was resettled in their towns and restart living their lives.

Related Topics

