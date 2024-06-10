Int'l Media Visits Virtual Press Center In Makkah
Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2024 | 09:51 PM
The international media on Monday visited the Virtual Press Center established at the Hajj Media Hub by the Saudi Ministry of Media in Makkah
Through the Center, information related to the Hajj 2024 in provided to the news agencies and other media of different countries who are partners of the Ministry of Media of Saudi Arabia.
The aim of this center is to organize media efforts to cover the Hajj 2024. The Centre has been named 'Media library' as screens have been installed at the Centre displaying news, videos, photos and social media activity from the Ministry of Media's global media partners in Arabic, English and other languages.
At the Virtual Press Center, various desks have been set up for international media, including Pakistan's state news agency Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).
There are several operational rooms at the Centre, with different teams deputed there to provide services.
The Saudi Information Minister also visited the Virtual Press Center, where he was briefed about the its functioning. He appreciated the efforts of media partners.
