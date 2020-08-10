UrduPoint.com
Int'l Meeting Of Senior National Security Officials Delayed Until 2021 - Moscow

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:50 AM

Int'l Meeting of Senior National Security Officials Delayed Until 2021 - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) This year's meeting of high-ranking national security officials has been pushed back by a year because of the pandemic, the deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council told Sputnik.

"We had to consider the coronavirus and the way it has spread globally when planning our contacts.

The main international event on security ” the annual meeting of high representatives ” has been delayed until next year," Alexander Venediktov said.

National security council secretaries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the BRICS club of emerging economies have also been postponed as well the Arctic Council conference, the official added.

"If needed, we will contact our foreign partners by video. If the global epidemiological situation allows we expect to intensify dialogue with foreign colleagues sometime at the end of the year," Venediktov said.

