Int'l Migration Organization To Support 700,000 Ukrainians Through Winter With EU Funding

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2022 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) will streamline humanitarian funding provided by the European Union to assist more than 700,000 people in Ukraine during winter months, the EU mission to Ukraine said on Wednesday.

"With humanitarian funding from the European Union, IOM will support over 700,000 Ukrainians with multi-sectoral assistance during the winter months, which will be the most challenging season yet for the country," the statement said.

The IOM is going to carry out 375 repair works in various sites across Ukraine, including improving insulation, fixing leaking roofs, replacing broken windows, non-functioning radiators, and installing additional showers.

The organization will also help to reconstruct around 6,000 private houses, give away solid fuel to households in need, as well as provide materials and generators "to municipalities in areas recently retaken by" Ukraine.

"Displaced and war-affected people will face new and growing challenges as the war drags on and winter grips Ukraine. Our key priority is to support warm, safe, and dignified conditions to help people get through the next few months," IOM Ukraine Chief of Mission Anh Nguyen said.

According to data of the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, as cited in the EU mission's statement, about 18 million people in Ukraine, which is 40% of the country's population, are in need of humanitarian assistance.

