MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, together with a slew of international organizations and countries, on Saturday called for an end to the hostilities in Sudan that erupted earlier in the day.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the outbreak of fighting between the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces in Sudan. The Secretary-General calls on the leaders of the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces to immediately cease hostilities, restore calm and initiate a dialogue to resolve the current crisis," the statement read.

Any further escalation threatens to impact the civilian population and exacerbate "the already precarious situation in the country, the statement added. Guterres also called on the UN member countries in the region to support efforts to restore order, adding that he is engaged with the leaders of these nations.

The UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Sudan and Head of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), Volker Perthes, echoed Guterres, saying he had reached out to the RSF and the Sudanese army "asking them for an immediate cessation of fighting.

African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat voiced concerns over the escalation of violence in Sudan, urging all parties to "immediately end the destruction of the country, the terrorization of its population, and the bloodshed."

Russia, Egypt, Turkey, the European Union, the League of Arab States, as well as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the US Ambassador in Khartoum, have all called for the cessation of hostilities between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

On Thursday, the RSF reportedly carried out sudden redeployment of its forces near the airport in the northern city of Merowe. The Sudanese army issued a statement saying the redeployment was illegal and not coordinated with the command.

Clashes broke out earlier in the day. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in Khartoum and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the Presidential Palace's takeover and said it was bombing RSF bases near Khartoum.