MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) International organizations are ignoring Ukraine's war crimes against its citizens, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, who also leads Russia's humanitarian response coordination headquarters, said.

Col. Gen. Mizintsev said facts of the use of hospitals, residential buildings, churches, kindergartens and health camps, as well as schools and other civilian facilities by Ukrainian armed units to shelter militants and deploy weapons indicate that Kiev is confident in its impunity for the war crimes committed against its own citizens, and the lives of civilians are absolutely not important for the Ukrainian authorities.

"The United Nations, the OSCE, the International Committee of the Red Cross, as well as other international human rights organizations continue to ignore the numerous war crimes of Ukrainian military units against residents of the Donbas republics and Ukrainian citizens on territories controlled by Kiev, committed with the full approval of Western patrons led by the United States," he said.