MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The risk of contracting coronavirus while traveling on trains is less than 1 percent if recommendations of health authorities are being followed, according to a study by the International Union of Railways (UIC).

UIC is an international organization uniting national railway companies to jointly solve problems in the field of railway transport development. The organization, in particular, includes Russian Railways.

"Based on the scientific evidence .

.. when recommended behaviours such as mask wearing are followed, the risk of COVID-19 transmission on trains is less than 1%," the study read.

UIC representative Vanessa Perez told Russian Railways' corporate newspaper, Gudok, that the study was prepared by a working group of the organization at the request of its members.

Perez expressed hope that the scientific data will motivate passengers to choose trains as the most COVID-safe way to travel and thus will increase the passenger flow.