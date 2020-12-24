UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Railroad Union Estimates Risk Of COVID-19 Contagion On Trains At Less Than 1%

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Int'l Railroad Union Estimates Risk of COVID-19 Contagion on Trains at Less Than 1%

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The risk of contracting coronavirus while traveling on trains is less than 1 percent if recommendations of health authorities are being followed, according to a study by the International Union of Railways (UIC).

UIC is an international organization uniting national railway companies to jointly solve problems in the field of railway transport development. The organization, in particular, includes Russian Railways.

"Based on the scientific evidence .

.. when recommended behaviours such as mask wearing are followed, the risk of COVID-19 transmission on trains is less than 1%," the study read.

UIC representative Vanessa Perez told Russian Railways' corporate newspaper, Gudok, that the study was prepared by a working group of the organization at the request of its members.

Perez expressed hope that the scientific data will motivate passengers to choose trains as the most COVID-safe way to travel and thus will increase the passenger flow.

Related Topics

Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Durrani stresses upon Govt-opposition dialogue in ..

24 minutes ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Aldar Resident ..

26 minutes ago

Misbahul Haq parts ways with Islamabad United

41 minutes ago

EDA hosts US, UAE officials in discussion on histo ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Ports makes strong case for continued FD ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah academy organises lecture on &#039;Sharjah ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.