NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev noted activity of international and regional players on Afghanistan and the creation of new formats.

The Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan is taking place in New Delhi on Tuesday, with national security advisers attending. The meeting is attended by representatives of India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

"In general, we note that international and regional players have become more active on Afghanistan, and new formats are created.

These include the Italian initiative to convene an emergency G20 summit on Afghanistan, the regional mechanism of Russia, China, Pakistan and Iran, the meeting of Afghanistan's neighboring countries, as well as a meeting of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States. All of them are certainly useful," Patrushev said.

He said he hopes for new meetings of security council secretaries on Afghanistan.