Int'l Research Identifies Vast Area For Natural Forest Regeneration
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Australian-led international research has identified a vast area with the potential for natural forest regeneration.
The research, which was published on Thursday by the Queensland University of Technology (QUT) and Brazilian carbon removal startup Mombak, identified a combined 215 million hectares of land around the world where current biophysical conditions could support the natural regeneration of tropical forest.
According to the study, the identified area could sequester 23.4 gigatons of carbon over 30 years.
"We need broad scale forest restoration to mitigate the biodiversity and climate crises," Brooke Williams, co-lead author of the research from the QUT school of Biology and Environmental Science, said.
"As we are increasingly faced with the impacts of climate change, the team urges governments to recognize the importance of leveraging natural regeneration potential as a powerful nature-based solution. We must restore vast areas of these important ecosystems that deliver multiple benefits to nature and people," Williams said.
The research was based on a dataset created by international experts who used satellite images to identify areas where tree cover naturally increased over time.
The dataset was made publicly available to support and advance tropical forest restoration.
Recent Stories
No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan
Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case
Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday
Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die
Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January
Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad
Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024
Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto
Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule
Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..
More Stories From World
-
China turns out its self-developed tunnel boring machine with biggest diameter14 seconds ago
-
Naeem Sindhi’s melodious voice enchants Pakistani diaspora, Saudi citizens at Suwaidi Park concert19 seconds ago
-
Bangladesh 43-4 and facing innings defeat after S. Africa onslaught33 seconds ago
-
New satellite technology capable of detecting plastic waste on beaches1 minute ago
-
Harris, Trump head west in US election race countdown1 minute ago
-
North Korea fires ICBM as US, Seoul slam Russia deployment21 minutes ago
-
Partial recount in Georgia election confirms ruling party win: electoral commission22 minutes ago
-
Al-Wadaani leads Saudi delegation at 17th Arab conference of Heads of Borders, Airports, and Ports S ..32 minutes ago
-
Senegalese President leaves Madinah32 minutes ago
-
At UN, Indian and Pakistani delegates spar over Kashmir after Ambassador Akram's speech42 minutes ago
-
Aromas of the Finest Oud Waft at the Prophet's Mosque51 minutes ago
-
Minister of Economy emphasizes partnership to address global challenges52 minutes ago