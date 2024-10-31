Open Menu

Int'l Research Identifies Vast Area For Natural Forest Regeneration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Int'l research identifies vast area for natural forest regeneration

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Australian-led international research has identified a vast area with the potential for natural forest regeneration.

The research, which was published on Thursday by the Queensland University of Technology (QUT) and Brazilian carbon removal startup Mombak, identified a combined 215 million hectares of land around the world where current biophysical conditions could support the natural regeneration of tropical forest.

According to the study, the identified area could sequester 23.4 gigatons of carbon over 30 years.

"We need broad scale forest restoration to mitigate the biodiversity and climate crises," Brooke Williams, co-lead author of the research from the QUT school of Biology and Environmental Science, said.

"As we are increasingly faced with the impacts of climate change, the team urges governments to recognize the importance of leveraging natural regeneration potential as a powerful nature-based solution. We must restore vast areas of these important ecosystems that deliver multiple benefits to nature and people," Williams said.

The research was based on a dataset created by international experts who used satellite images to identify areas where tree cover naturally increased over time.

The dataset was made publicly available to support and advance tropical forest restoration.

Related Topics

World Technology From Million

Recent Stories

No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pa ..

No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic acciden ..

Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case

19 minutes ago
 Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s ..

Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday

43 minutes ago
 Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

2 hours ago
 Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December ..

Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January

2 hours ago
 Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who l ..

Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad

3 hours ago
Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, ot ..

Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS ..

Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto

15 hours ago
 Botswana votes as president's party seeks to exten ..

Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule

15 hours ago
 Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthen ..

Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World