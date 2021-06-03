A prominent international rights group called on Iraq on Thursday to reveal the location of 643 men and boys who were forcibly taken by Iraqi militia during military operations to repossess the city of Fallujah from the terrorist

"For five years, the families of these men and boys have been living in anguish, not knowing the fate of their loved ones, or whether they are even alive. Young boys were ripped away from their parents and entire families torn apart. The families deserve to know what happened to their loved ones. They deserve an end to their suffering." the deputy director for the middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International, Lynn Maalouf, said while speaking during the fifth anniversary of the disappearance.

He stressed that the Iraqi government must disclose the locations of the missing persons, the outcome of their investigations and hold the culprit responsible in accordance with the provisions of the law.

In June 2016, thousands of persons, including women and children escaping the Saqlawiya of the Anbar region, were stopped by armed men of the Popular Mobilization Units � militia groups considered part of the Iraqi Armed Forces. The armed men took away 643 men and boys of fighting age in buses and trucks. Former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi organized an investigative committee to look into the disappearance and violations during the military operation to recapture Fallujah. However, the committee's findings are not yet disclosed.