Int'l Security Services Cooperation Can Stop Terrorists From Achieving Goals- Russia's FSB

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 01:23 PM

The director of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), Alexander Bortnikov, said on Wednesday that international security services bodies should cooperate together in order to prevent terrorist organizations from achieving their main goal o undermine people's trust in government structures

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The director of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), Alexander Bortnikov, said on Wednesday that international security services bodies should cooperate together in order to prevent terrorist organizations from achieving their main goal o undermine people's trust in government structures.

"We cannot allow terrorists to achieve their Primary goal � to divide society and undermine people's trust in government structures. ... Terrorist mass propaganda needs to be counterbalanced with effective partnership from [international] security services organs to protect the information space from terrorist ideology, " Bortnikov said.

The FSB chief added that security forces should place a special focus on cultivating a negative perception of radicalism among their countries' youth.

