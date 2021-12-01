The situation in international affairs is deteriorating due to the West's policy on solving problems using force, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The situation in international affairs is deteriorating due to the West's policy on solving problems using force, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"The situation in world affairs remains difficult ... And in some aspects it is simply degrading.

The main reason is the unwillingness of Washington and its Western allies to recognize the realities of the emerging polycentric system of world order, their persistent desire to solve emerging problems by force, relying on a wide range of illegitimate instruments: from the use of unilateral economic sanctions to direct interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states in the spirit of color revolutions," Lavrov told lawmakers in the upper chamber of the Russian parliament.