MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The international situation is featured by growing instability, with new hotbeds of tension expanding and emerging in different regions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

We see that the current international situation is characterized by increasing instability. In different regions, the former ones are expanding and new hotbeds of tension are emerging," Putin said in a video address to an international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues taking place in the Moscow region.

This is largely due to the desire of individual states to maintain their dominance, completely ignoring the sovereignty and interests of other countries, the president said.

"All this is accompanied by a buildup of military potential, a show of force, unceremonious interference in the affairs of independent countries, as well as attempts to extract unilateral advantages from the energy and food crises provoked by the United States and a number of Western states," Putin added.