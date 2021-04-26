MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The International Solar Alliance of sunshine countries sees a huge potential for solar energy capture in Russia's south and hopes that the country will join its ranks, the head of the 75-nation organization told Sputnik.

Membership of the India-based ISA has until recently been limited to 122 sun-belt countries lying between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn, but the alliance is starting to look beyond the tropics, Ajay Mathur said.

"Russia is the largest nation on Earth. We look forward to having it as a member of Solar Alliance. We hope that Russia joins us soon... I would very much like to come to Russia and pay my respects to the Russian leadership," he said.

He said that in particular southern parts of Russia have a "huge potential for solar energy." In the longer term, Russia could also take the global lead in hydrogen production, which is seen as a greener alternative to fossil fuels.

"That's an area where we believe Russia can take the leadership. Your hydro plants have been at the heart of what has been done in the world on electrolysis of water. We look forward to learning from this example as well," Mathur said.

Russia has been ramping up production of both "green" hydrogen by splitting water using energy from renewable sources and "blue" hydrogen, which is produced using natural gas, with carbon emissions generated during the process captured and stored.