(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The International Sport Media and Journalism Seminar, organized by the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and Saudi Sports Media Federation (SSMF) in partnership with the International Sports Press Association (AIPS), concluded its 3-day activities here, during which more than 100 male and female media professionals have participated.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia aimed to keep pace with the Saudi media work along with the currently witnessed comprehensive sports renaissance, and to learn about advanced methods in the media field, to apply them on the ground and convey the amazing story of the sports movement in the Kingdom.