Open Menu

Int'l Sport Media,journalism Seminar Concluded In Riyadh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Int'l sport media,journalism seminar concluded in Riyadh

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The International Sport Media and Journalism Seminar, organized by the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and Saudi Sports Media Federation (SSMF) in partnership with the International Sports Press Association (AIPS), concluded its 3-day activities here, during which more than 100 male and female media professionals have participated.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia aimed to keep pace with the Saudi media work along with the currently witnessed comprehensive sports renaissance, and to learn about advanced methods in the media field, to apply them on the ground and convey the amazing story of the sports movement in the Kingdom.

Related Topics

Sports Saudi Male Saudi Arabia Olympics Media Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2024

5 hours ago
 First US private lunar lander mission fails

First US private lunar lander mission fails

14 hours ago
 Court extends three-day physical remand of Fawad C ..

Court extends three-day physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry

14 hours ago
 Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, KP, upp ..

Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh:PMD

14 hours ago
 Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in ..

Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in Bannu

14 hours ago
Two drug peddlers, among one female arrested

Two drug peddlers, among one female arrested

14 hours ago
 Palestinian pastor slams Western church 'silence' ..

Palestinian pastor slams Western church 'silence' on Gaza

14 hours ago
 Haripur delegation calls on CM KP

Haripur delegation calls on CM KP

14 hours ago
 100 Pak firms show up in Cairo as Pakistan holds P ..

100 Pak firms show up in Cairo as Pakistan holds PATDC & Single Country Exhibiti ..

14 hours ago
 Stocks retreat as rebound loses legs

Stocks retreat as rebound loses legs

14 hours ago
 Police arrests drug peddler, recovered liqour

Police arrests drug peddler, recovered liqour

14 hours ago

More Stories From World