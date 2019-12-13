BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The International Support Group for Lebanon at its meeting in Paris on Wednesday agreed to continue assisting Beirut amid the ongoing crisis, United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis said on Friday during talks with Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

The Support Group meeting sought to advance the rapid creation of an "efficient and credible" government in Lebanon that would stabilize the country's economy,

"Mr. Kubis briefed the president on the issues that were discussed during the meeting, and that the participants agreed to continue to support Lebanon, especially in the current conditions that the country is experiencing, as well as about comments by a number of countries participating in the meeting," a statement by the Lebanese president's office said.

The protests in Lebanon began on October 17 after the government said it would introduce a tax on internet calls made via the WhatsApp messenger. Despite the measure being scrapped, and Prime Minister Saad Hariri and his cabinet being dismissed, people have remained in the streets to demand economic reforms, specifically in the banking sector.