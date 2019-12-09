(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The International Support Group for Lebanon and Gulf countries have been invited to attend a working meeting in Paris on Wednesday, hosted by the French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Hadi Hachem, the chief of cabinet of Lebanese foreign minister told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The International Support Group for Lebanon and Gulf countries have been invited to attend a working meeting in Paris on Wednesday, hosted by the French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Hadi Hachem, the chief of cabinet of Lebanese foreign minister told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, an official from the French Foreign Ministry said that Drian would host a working meeting in Paris on Wednesday. The gathering will be co-chaired by France and the United Nations. It will seek to advance the soonest creation of an "efficient and credible" government in Lebanon that will stabilize the country's economy.

"International Support Group for Lebanon (ISG) and Gulf countries [are invited]," Hachem said.