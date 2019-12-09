UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Support Group For Lebanon, Gulf Countries To Attend Meeting In Paris On Wed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 07:47 PM

Int'l Support Group for Lebanon, Gulf Countries to Attend Meeting in Paris on Wed

The International Support Group for Lebanon and Gulf countries have been invited to attend a working meeting in Paris on Wednesday, hosted by the French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Hadi Hachem, the chief of cabinet of Lebanese foreign minister told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The International Support Group for Lebanon and Gulf countries have been invited to attend a working meeting in Paris on Wednesday, hosted by the French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Hadi Hachem, the chief of cabinet of Lebanese foreign minister told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, an official from the French Foreign Ministry said that Drian would host a working meeting in Paris on Wednesday. The gathering will be co-chaired by France and the United Nations. It will seek to advance the soonest creation of an "efficient and credible" government in Lebanon that will stabilize the country's economy.

"International Support Group for Lebanon (ISG) and Gulf countries [are invited]," Hachem said.

Related Topics

United Nations France Paris Lebanon From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates 12th Policy Dialogue ..

18 minutes ago

Highest quality broadcast coverage of Pakistan v S ..

28 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen: OIC Is Setting Road Map for Social W ..

58 minutes ago

India pushing Kashmiri youth to wall: Masood Khan

1 hour ago

Bilawal says struggle to continue until the democr ..

1 hour ago

ISPR rejects news on Pak-Iran joint patrolling at ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.