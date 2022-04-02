(@FahadShabbir)

PHNOM PENH, April 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :) -- Cambodia received a total of 151,680 foreign visitors in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 114 percent from 70,901 arrivals recorded in the same period last year, a senior tourism official said on Friday.

Kong Sopheareak, director of Tourism Statistics Department at the Ministry of Tourism, said that of the total, 86,588 tourists arrived in the Southeast Asian country by air during the January-March period, up 158 percent year-on-year.

"Neighboring Vietnam topped the chart of the international tourist arrivals to Cambodia, followed by Thailand and China," he told Xinhua.

"During the first quarter of this year, there were 1,012 flights to capital Phnom Penh, 144 flights to Siem Reap province and 55