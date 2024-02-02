Open Menu

Int'l Tourists To Cambodia's Famous Angkor Park Up 49 Pct In January

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Int'l tourists to Cambodia's famous Angkor park up 49 pct in January

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Cambodia's famed Angkor Archaeological Park recorded 115,532 foreign visitors in January 2024, up 49 percent from 77,436 in the same month 2023, said a news release on Friday.

The ancient site earned 5.5 million U.S. Dollars in revenue from ticket sales in January, up 51 percent from 3.64 million dollars in the same month 2023, said the news release from the state-owned Angkor Enterprise.

Situated in northwest Siem Reap province, the 401-square-km Angkor Archaeological Park is home to 91 ancient temples, which had been built from the ninth to the 13th centuries.

The park, inscribed on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1992, is the most popular tourist destination in the Southeast Asian country.

Ministry of Tourism's Secretary of State and Spokesperson Top Sopheak is confident that the Chinese-invested Siem Reap Angkor International Airport, which was officially put into commercial operations in November 2023, would help attract more international travelers to the park.

Related Topics

World United Nations Siem Reap Same Enterprise Cambodia SITE January November From Top Asia Million Airport

Recent Stories

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge

7 minutes ago
 Court issues details verdict in Toshakhana case ag ..

Court issues details verdict in Toshakhana case against Imran, his wife Bushra

16 minutes ago
 Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, We ..

Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, Weissborn reach semifinals

35 minutes ago
 UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to re ..

UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to reduce bureaucracy

1 hour ago
 No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau

No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau

1 hour ago
 Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for S ..

Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

5 hours ago
 JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in f ..

JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP

14 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judg ..

Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..

14 hours ago
 Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hydera ..

Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad

14 hours ago
 MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election

MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election

14 hours ago

More Stories From World