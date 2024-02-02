(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Cambodia's famed Angkor Archaeological Park recorded 115,532 foreign visitors in January 2024, up 49 percent from 77,436 in the same month 2023, said a news release on Friday.

The ancient site earned 5.5 million U.S. Dollars in revenue from ticket sales in January, up 51 percent from 3.64 million dollars in the same month 2023, said the news release from the state-owned Angkor Enterprise.

Situated in northwest Siem Reap province, the 401-square-km Angkor Archaeological Park is home to 91 ancient temples, which had been built from the ninth to the 13th centuries.

The park, inscribed on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1992, is the most popular tourist destination in the Southeast Asian country.

Ministry of Tourism's Secretary of State and Spokesperson Top Sopheak is confident that the Chinese-invested Siem Reap Angkor International Airport, which was officially put into commercial operations in November 2023, would help attract more international travelers to the park.